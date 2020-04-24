Girl, 13, Shot in Leg in Philadelphia

A 13-year-old girl was shot once in the leg Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

Her shooting is the latest in a deadly year already for young people. Earlier this week, a little girl died following a shooting inside her Northeast Philadelphia home. Her parents have been charged in her death.

The teenager was taken to Temple University Hospital with a wound to her left calf, police said. She is stable and expected to recover.

Police do not have any information about the shooter. No arrest has been made and no gun has been recovered.

The gunfire took back in the 2000 block of West York Street shortly before 4 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.