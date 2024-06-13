Man dead after hitting a car while riding an illegal ATV in North Philly, police said

A man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding an ATV in North Philadelphia Thursday night.

At 8:30 p.m. police reported that a crash happened in Tioga at the intersection of Broad and Westmoreland streets.

When police arrived, they found the 35-year-old victim lying in the road and unresponsive, Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m., police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Authorities said the man was who operating the ATV was traveling southbound on Broad Street with at least two other people riding ATVs when he hit the passenger side of a gray Subaru that was making a legal left-hand turn, Small said.

"According to Temple University cameras that did record the incident, the 35-year-old quad operator was traveling southbound at what appeared to be a high rate of speed," Small said.

He also said the other people riding the ATVs that are not street legal and were also traveling at a high rate of speed and were doing wheelies.

The Subaru was being driven by a 65-year-old woman who remained at the scene, police said.

"She's very shaken up because after the accident several other quads and dirt bikes showed up and were encircling her, so she was in fear for her safety," Small said.

Once police showed up at the scene Small said the dirt bike riders left but as the police stayed in the area there were more in the area that also were also unregistered without licenses.

"It's very, very dangerous to be driving a dirt bike or these quad ATVs that are not registered, they're not street legal," Small said. "Often times they're driving them recklessly, they're driving them at a high rate of speed, sometimes doing wheelies, sometimes doing donuts going the wrong way."

Small did mention that police are cracking down on these illegal ATVs and have been working to get them off the street.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time and it's being investigated.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.