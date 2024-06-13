Philadelphia

Video shows teens robbing woman on SEPTA train, police say

A group of teens held a woman captive on a SEPTA "El" train in West Philadelphia and stole her phone, police said

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video shows a group of teenagers holding a woman captive on a SEPTA train and then stealing her phone in West Philadelphia, police said.

The incident took place shortly before noon on a SEPTA “El” train on May 28, 2024. Police said several teenagers approached a woman and forced her to remain on the train. They then grabbed the woman’s phone and fled at the next subway stop, according to investigators. Video shows one of the teens blocking the woman from exiting the train as the other teens run off.

If you have any information on the incident or suspects, please call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

SEPTA recently received the highest honor from the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) for their efforts in improving safety and security for customers and employees. SEPTA also reported a 45% drop in serious crimes in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. While reacting to news of the award however, SEPTA riders who spoke with NBC10 said they don’t feel safe and that the transit agency still has work to do.

