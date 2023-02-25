gas prices

Gas Prices Drop in NJ, Around Nation as Crude Prices Decline

Gas prices dropped about eight cents a gallon in New Jersey from last week

By The Associated Press

Fuel nozzles, Close-up of fuel pumps at gas station
Getty Images

Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid a decline in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.62 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.38, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.54 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says crude oil prices have fallen into the mid $70s per barrel, nearly $5 cheaper than a week ago. But analysts say the drop in prices may come to an end if gas demand keeps rising amid tightening domestic stocks.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

