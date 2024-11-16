Residents in one Bucks County neighborhood may smell a strange odor Friday night, according to the Perkasie Fire Company.

The Perkasie Fire Company took to their Facebook page just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 15 to alert residents that there was a natural gas leak just north of the Borough of Perkasie.

Some of the fumes and odor from the gas leak were reaching the borough, the fire company said.

SkyForce10 was over Rich Hill Road in Quakertown where several fire trucks, ambulances and police cars could be seen stopped outside the homes there.

Residents are still urged to call 911 if they smell an odor they are unsure about as officials investigate.