Delaware

From carnival rides to kissin' pigs: Here's your guide to the 2023 Delaware State Fair

NBC Universal, Inc.

For those in the Delaware area, it's that time of year again for the Delaware State Fair and this year’s theme is “Farmlands to Fair Fans.”

Visitors will be in for a treat with lots to do on the grounds of the state fair such as visit the carnival full of rides, goto the raceway and casino, see a circus show or Hollywood racing pigs and more.

Here’s your guide to everything you need to know to head to the Delaware State Fair.

When and where is the Delaware State Fair?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Delaware State Fair will begin on Thursday, July 20, and last through Saturday, July 29.

The fair is held in Harrington, DE, at 18500 S. DuPont Highway.

How much does the Delaware State Fair cost?

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Women's World Cup 1 hour ago

These women with Pa., NJ ties are playing for USWNT on soccer's biggest stage

West Philadelphia 7 hours ago

Girl, 11, struck by stray bullet as dozens of shots are fired

Admission to the Delaware State Fair costs $10 in-person and $10.50 online for everyone age 13 and older.

Tickets for children 6-12 are $5 in-person and $5.50 online. Children 5 and under are free.

The Delaware State Fair is also offering a five-day adult pass for $35 that can be used on any five days.

Check out the fair’s special discount days to save money.

What are the hours for the Delaware State Fair?

On Thursday, July 20, the fair’s gates opened at noon.

Starting Friday, July 21, through Saturday, July 29, the gates will open at 9 a.m. However, food vendors, most buildings and grounds entertainment will begin after 11 a.m., and livestock buildings and shows will begin after 8 a.m.

The carnival on the grounds will open at 5 p.m. on July 20, and then it will open daily moving forward at 1 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Delaware State Fair schedule

There are many attractions for people of all ages at the Delaware State Fair:

  • Wade Shows Midway Carnival
  • Hollywood Racing Pigs
  • Nightly Delaware State Fair Parade
  • Camel Show
  • Circus Hollywood
  • Live entertainment
  • Exhibits
  • Special Events
  • Summer Concert Series

For any additional information and questions regarding the fair, visit the FAQ page.

This article tagged under:

DelawareconcertCarnivalsummer fun
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us