From carnival rides to kissin' pigs: Here's your guide to the 2023 Delaware State Fair

For those in the Delaware area, it's that time of year again for the Delaware State Fair and this year’s theme is “Farmlands to Fair Fans.”

Visitors will be in for a treat with lots to do on the grounds of the state fair such as visit the carnival full of rides, goto the raceway and casino, see a circus show or Hollywood racing pigs and more.

Here’s your guide to everything you need to know to head to the Delaware State Fair.

When and where is the Delaware State Fair?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Delaware State Fair will begin on Thursday, July 20, and last through Saturday, July 29.

The fair is held in Harrington, DE, at 18500 S. DuPont Highway.

How much does the Delaware State Fair cost?

Admission to the Delaware State Fair costs $10 in-person and $10.50 online for everyone age 13 and older.

Tickets for children 6-12 are $5 in-person and $5.50 online. Children 5 and under are free.

The Delaware State Fair is also offering a five-day adult pass for $35 that can be used on any five days.

Check out the fair’s special discount days to save money.

What are the hours for the Delaware State Fair?

On Thursday, July 20, the fair’s gates opened at noon.

Starting Friday, July 21, through Saturday, July 29, the gates will open at 9 a.m. However, food vendors, most buildings and grounds entertainment will begin after 11 a.m., and livestock buildings and shows will begin after 8 a.m.

The carnival on the grounds will open at 5 p.m. on July 20, and then it will open daily moving forward at 1 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Delaware State Fair schedule

There are many attractions for people of all ages at the Delaware State Fair:

Wade Shows Midway Carnival

Hollywood Racing Pigs

Nightly Delaware State Fair Parade

Camel Show

Circus Hollywood

Live entertainment

Exhibits

Special Events

Summer Concert Series

For any additional information and questions regarding the fair, visit the FAQ page.