New Jersey

Free family-friendly events to check out at the Jersey Shore this summer

Summer is not over yet and Cape May has free family-friendly events that can be enjoyed by all until August 27

By Andrea-Rose Oates

Cape May
Shutterstock

The sun is out, so free family-friendly fun is still happening down at the Jersey Shore.

This year, Cape May, New Jersey, has curated a summer full of events for guests of every age, including magic shows, dance parties and free movies on the beach.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Don't miss the chance to dance the night away with the whole family.

Every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cape May Convention Hall, you can groove to the sounds of Latin, country or ballroom night music. And for the kids, there's a unique Kids Dance where jumping around is not just allowed, it's encouraged. Dates for dance nights are available on their website.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

You can also grab your popcorn and save a seat on the sand for Cape May's Free Movies on the Beach every Thursday.

The City of Cape May is excited to release the following lineup of free summer movies:

  • August 15 - Surf's Up
  • August 22 - A League of Their Own
  • August 22 - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather Aug 7

Tornado confirmed in New Castle Co. as remnants from Tropical Storm Debby move through

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 23

What to watch Paris 2024: Philly-area Olympians going for gold

Previous movies included Grease, Polar Express and How to Train Your Dragon.

All are welcome and encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs.

Each featured movie will begin at dusk next to the Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney State Beach.

Any cancellations will be announced on Cape May City's Facebook page in case of inclement weather.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us