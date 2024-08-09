The sun is out, so free family-friendly fun is still happening down at the Jersey Shore.

This year, Cape May, New Jersey, has curated a summer full of events for guests of every age, including magic shows, dance parties and free movies on the beach.

Don't miss the chance to dance the night away with the whole family.

Every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cape May Convention Hall, you can groove to the sounds of Latin, country or ballroom night music. And for the kids, there's a unique Kids Dance where jumping around is not just allowed, it's encouraged. Dates for dance nights are available on their website.

You can also grab your popcorn and save a seat on the sand for Cape May's Free Movies on the Beach every Thursday.

The City of Cape May is excited to release the following lineup of free summer movies:

August 15 - Surf's Up

August 22 - A League of Their Own

August 22 - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Previous movies included Grease, Polar Express and How to Train Your Dragon.

All are welcome and encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs.

Each featured movie will begin at dusk next to the Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney State Beach.

Any cancellations will be announced on Cape May City's Facebook page in case of inclement weather.