A former Parkland School District administrator has been charged with secretly recording a student without his consent, announced Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan.

Francis Anonia, 43, of Allentown, is charged with five counts each of Intercept Communications and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, felonies of the third degree. He is also charged with nine counts of Invasion of Privacy, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

According to the Lehigh County DA’s office, on April 2, 2024, an investigation began after a complaint was made by a Childline Referral request about Anonia during his time at the Parkland School District.

Prior to this investigation, on Feb. 23, 2023, Anonia’s phone had been seized by Allentown police in regard to an investigation surrounding Anonia’s fiancé, William Marshall, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In that investigation, Marshall entered a guilty plea to possession of child pornography and in April 2024 he was sentenced to jail in Lehigh County.

Anonia’s cell phone, seized during the investigation into his fiancé, was never analyzed because he was not suspected or charged with any criminal behavior related to the investigation of Marshall. However, officials said, Anonia never requested that his cellphone be returned to him, and it remained in the possession of the police.

When the April 2024 investigation began, investigators obtained a court order permitting them to gain access to Anonia’s cellphone. During that search, the images he surreptitiously recorded of the student were discovered which led to the current charges, the DA’s office said.

At this time officials have not said what the recording was of just that it was taken without the consent of a male student.

Anonia was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and was sent to Lehigh County Jail under $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. October 21.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.