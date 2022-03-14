Former AG Kathleen Kane Arrested in Scranton, Will Be Charged with DUI

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane was arrested Saturday in Scranton and will be charged with driving under the influence, the Scranton police chief said.

Kane was arrested after police responded to a two-car accident without injuries at about 6:30 p.m.

She has not yet been charged, but formal DUI charges are expected soon, Police Chief Thomas Carroll told NBC10.

Kane is currently on probation after being convicted of perjury and other charges in 2016, after she stopped an investigation into Democratic lawmakers who were taking kickbacks from a undercover investigator posing as a lobbyist.

Kane was angry about the information being public, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer, and leaked information about another investigation to retaliate against her critics. She then lied about the leak to the grand jury, and was convicted.