Flooding Near 30th Street Station Impacts SEPTA Service

Flooding near 30th Street Station is impacting SEPTA service in Philadelphia.

The flooding was first spotted along 29th and Market streets Sunday afternoon. Water also flooded the tunnel for trolleys and trains on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

The Philadelphia Water Department responded to the scene of the flooding. They are working to determine if the flooding was caused by a water main break or a broken pipe. They continue to investigate.

Shuttle buses are operating in place of trains and trolleys between 15th Street and 40th Street stations due to the flooding.

Trains are operating between 69th Street Transportation Center and 40th Street Station and also between Frankford Transportation Center and 15th Street Station. Service delays are expected.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.