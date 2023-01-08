Philadelphia

Flooding Near 30th Street Station Impacts SEPTA Service

The Philadelphia Water Department is working to determine if the flooding was caused by a water main break or a broken pipe.

By David Chang

Jose Calderón

Flooding near 30th Street Station is impacting SEPTA service in Philadelphia. 

The flooding was first spotted along 29th and Market streets Sunday afternoon. Water also flooded the tunnel for trolleys and trains on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

The Philadelphia Water Department responded to the scene of the flooding. They are working to determine if the flooding was caused by a water main break or a broken pipe. They continue to investigate.

Shuttle buses are operating in place of trains and trolleys between 15th Street and 40th Street stations due to the flooding.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Trains are operating between 69th Street Transportation Center and 40th Street Station and also between Frankford Transportation Center and 15th Street Station. Service delays are expected. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us