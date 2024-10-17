Flames rip through Philadelphia twin house

Flames shot into the night sky from a burning home in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section late Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the three-story twin house just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2024, Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson Rachel Cunningham said.

A short time later, SkyForce10 captured flames shooting from the roof deck as firefighters poured water onto the fire.

Firefighters got the blaze under control around 10:40 p.m., Cunningham said.

No one was hurt, the fire department said.

The fire marshal would determine the cause of the fire, Cunningham said.