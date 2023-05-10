Old City

Firetruck Crashes in Old City

A fire engine was involved in a crash at 3rd and Arch Streets on Wednesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

A fire engine was involved in a crash near the intersection of Third and Arch Streets in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
NBC10

According to officials, the incident happened at about 10:50 a.m., and, during the morning, a heavily damaged SUV could be seen in the roadway after its airbags had been deployed.

Officials have not yet released information yet on what may have caused the crash nor if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

