South Philadelphia

Firefighters work to extinguish fire at South Philly bakery

Fire crews were working on Thursday afternoon to put out a fire as smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the Carangi Baking Company along Iseminger Street in South Philly

By NBC10 Staff

Fire crews could be seen working to put out a fire at a South Philly bakery on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, at about 2 p.m., SkyForce10 captured images of fire crews working on the roof of the Carangi Baking Company building, located along Iseminger Street, near 13th Street and Oregon Avenue.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the building and billowing into the sky all around the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

As of about 2:14 p.m., fire officials said that the fire was under control.

However, officials have not said what may have caused this fire, nor did they provide any information about an injuries in this incident.

NBC10 has reached out to fire officials for information as crews continued to work to extinguish this fire on Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

