Fire crews could be seen working to put out a fire at a South Philly bakery on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, at about 2 p.m., SkyForce10 captured images of fire crews working on the roof of the Carangi Baking Company building, located along Iseminger Street, near 13th Street and Oregon Avenue.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the building and billowing into the sky all around the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Léelo en español aquí

As of about 2:14 p.m., fire officials said that the fire was under control.

Fire Under Control 12-12-2024 14:12:00 - 13th st & oregon ave — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) December 12, 2024

However, officials have not said what may have caused this fire, nor did they provide any information about an injuries in this incident.

NBC10 has reached out to fire officials for information as crews continued to work to extinguish this fire on Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.