Firefighters battling back flames from a burning New Jersey house and cars early Thursday made a grisly discovery in one of the vehicles -- a body.

Firefighters responded to the burning house and two cars along North 27th Street in the Cramer Hill section of Camden shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2024, Camden County dispatchers said.

They battled back the flames in the two-story house and the cars parked nearby and got the fire under control after about 30 minutes, dispatchers said.

However, first responders then found a body in one of the burnt cars, a source close to the Camden Fire Department said.

The cause of death wasn't immediately revealed.