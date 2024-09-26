Camden

Firefighters find body in burned car outside of NJ house fire, source says

The deadly scene played out along North 27th Street in Camden, New Jersey, on Sept. 26, 2024

Firefighters battling back flames from a burning New Jersey house and cars early Thursday made a grisly discovery in one of the vehicles -- a body.

Firefighters responded to the burning house and two cars along North 27th Street in the Cramer Hill section of Camden shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2024, Camden County dispatchers said.

They battled back the flames in the two-story house and the cars parked nearby and got the fire under control after about 30 minutes, dispatchers said.

However, first responders then found a body in one of the burnt cars, a source close to the Camden Fire Department said.

The cause of death wasn't immediately revealed.

