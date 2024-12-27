Flood leads to fire, evacuations at Crozer-Chester Medical Center

A small flood led to a fire and evacuations at the Crozer-Chester Medical Center, officials said.

The fire started Thursday night at the hospital on Medical Center Boulevard in Chester, Pennsylvania. Footage from SkyForce10 showed a large number of firefighters as well as smoke coming from one of the buildings.

Crozer Health CEO Tony Esposito said the fire was caused by a small flood in one of the buildings. He also said critical care patients were evacuated due to the fire though no injuries were reported.

"We experienced a small flood that resulted in a fire, but there is no longer an active fire," Esposito said. "Critical care patients were evacuated from the facility to safe areas and we have been working with the county to ensure their safety. No injuries have been reported."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.