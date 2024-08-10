Philadelphia

Rowhome fire leaves man dead on second floor in Northeast Philadelphia, officials say

By NBC10 Staff

Investigators are looking into a fire that killed a man in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Crews with the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to a rowhome on the 4400 block of Bleigh Vanue just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 and saw smoke coming out a second-floor window.

Officials said that a 59-year-old man was found dead on that upper floor of the home.

Fighterfighters had the flames under control in about 20 minutes, according to officials.

At this time it is not clear how the man died or how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

