Rittenhouse Square

Fire damages outdoor streetery at Parc Restaurant on Rittenhouse Square

A fire damaged the outdoor dining area at Parc Restaurant along Locust Street in Center City Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood

By David Chang

Crews clear charred items outside Parc
NBC10 - J.R. Smith

An overnight fire damaged the outdoor streetery at a popular restaurant in Center City's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.

Philadelphia firefighters were called to Parc Restaurant at South 18th and Locust streets shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found part of the outdoor dining area along Locust Street fully engulfed in flames. 

A spokesperson said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to place the fire under control. 

Parc remained open Friday morning and an employee for the restaurant told NBC10 no one was hurt in the fire.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

You could still smell smoke in the air midday as crews worked to clear the charred section of the outdoor seating area.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Rittenhouse SquarePhiladelphiafood and drinkCenter City Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us