An overnight fire damaged the outdoor streetery at a popular restaurant in Center City's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.

Philadelphia firefighters were called to Parc Restaurant at South 18th and Locust streets shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found part of the outdoor dining area along Locust Street fully engulfed in flames.

A spokesperson said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to place the fire under control.

Parc remained open Friday morning and an employee for the restaurant told NBC10 no one was hurt in the fire.

You could still smell smoke in the air midday as crews worked to clear the charred section of the outdoor seating area.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause.