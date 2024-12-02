Burlington County

Fire burns at NJ office building

The 3-alarm fire burned before daybreak on Dec. 2, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters from neighboring communities helped battle a smoky three-alarm fire in Maple Shade, New Jersey, Monday morning.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2024, at the office building along Maplewood Drive, Burlington County dispatchers said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

The Cherry Hill Fire Department joined in the firefight, the Camden County-based fire department said in a Facebook post.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Firefighters could be seen using ladders to access the roof as white smoke rose from the building.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Burlington CountyNew Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us