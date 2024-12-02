Firefighters from neighboring communities helped battle a smoky three-alarm fire in Maple Shade, New Jersey, Monday morning.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2024, at the office building along Maplewood Drive, Burlington County dispatchers said.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

The Cherry Hill Fire Department joined in the firefight, the Camden County-based fire department said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters could be seen using ladders to access the roof as white smoke rose from the building.

No word yet on what caused the fire.