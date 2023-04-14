Philadelphia

Brushfire on Tracks Near 30th Street Station Temporarily Suspended SEPTA Trains

SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill West and Trenton Lines are back in service

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A brushfire started on the train tracks in West Philadelphia Friday evening causing some SEPTA services to be suspended.

A small fire broke out along the train tracks near SEPTA’s 30th Street Station. The fire is now out.

SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill West and Trenton Lines are back in service after being temporarily suspended due to the fire.

SEPTA share this tweet earlier about the incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiafireSEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us