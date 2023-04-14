Brushfire on Tracks Near 30th Street Station Temporarily Suspended SEPTA Trains

A brushfire started on the train tracks in West Philadelphia Friday evening causing some SEPTA services to be suspended.

A small fire broke out along the train tracks near SEPTA’s 30th Street Station. The fire is now out.

SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill West and Trenton Lines are back in service after being temporarily suspended due to the fire.

SEPTA share this tweet earlier about the incident.

