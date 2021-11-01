Father Gunned Down in Front of 2 Teen Daughters in Queen Village

Loved ones are mourning a father who was shot and killed in front of his two daughters while all three were inside a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood on Monday.

The 42-year-old man and his two teen daughters were inside a vehicle on the 900 block of South 4th Street at 5:43 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was shot multiple times in the upper torso. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m. His two daughters were not injured during the shooting.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

As of Sunday night there were 458 homicides in Philadelphia, up 11 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately one of the most violent years in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.