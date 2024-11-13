Family wants justice for woman found shot to death at NJ park

Loved ones are mourning a woman who was found shot to death at a New Jersey park over the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, shortly after 5 a.m., police responded to Waltman City Park in Millville, New Jersey, after a jogger found an unconscious woman with head injuries on the ground. When police arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Teaoshia Still of Millville. Still had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in Still’s death and investigators have not released information on any possible suspects.

“I’m broken. I have my moments. I just want justice for my child. She was a good-hearted person,” Still’s mother, Doretha Still, told NBC10.

Doretha Still described her daughter as a loving and free-spirited person who was the “life of the party.”

“Good heart,” she said. “She would help anyone.”

As the investigation into Still’s death continues, her family remains hopeful that justice will be served.

“I’m not looking for the justice,” Doretha Still said. “We are going to get justice.”

If you have any information on Still's death, call Millville Police at 856-825-7010 Extension 5 or submit an anonymous tip on the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office website.