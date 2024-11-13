New Jersey

Family wants justice for woman found shot to death at NJ park

Teaoshia Still of Millville, New Jersey, was found shot to death at Waltman City Park on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

By David Chang and Yukare Nakayama

Loved ones are mourning a woman who was found shot to death at a New Jersey park over the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, shortly after 5 a.m., police responded to Waltman City Park in Millville, New Jersey, after a jogger found an unconscious woman with head injuries on the ground. When police arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Teaoshia Still of Millville. Still had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

No arrests have been made in Still’s death and investigators have not released information on any possible suspects.

“I’m broken. I have my moments. I just want justice for my child. She was a good-hearted person,” Still’s mother, Doretha Still, told NBC10.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Doretha Still described her daughter as a loving and free-spirited person who was the “life of the party.”

“Good heart,” she said. “She would help anyone.”

As the investigation into Still’s death continues, her family remains hopeful that justice will be served.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 4 mins ago

Automatic recount of Pa. votes to begin in race for Senate between Casey, McCormick

New Jersey 14 mins ago

Teen boy intentionally set wildfire in Evesham Township, NJ, police say

“I’m not looking for the justice,” Doretha Still said. “We are going to get justice.”

If you have any information on Still's death, call Millville Police at 856-825-7010 Extension 5 or submit an anonymous tip on the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office website.

Teaoshia Still

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us