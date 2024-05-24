‘A really inconvenient hassle': Several cars broken into in Fairmount Thursday morning

An investigation is underway in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia after several cars were left with broken windows, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Thursday morning to reports of vandalism, police said.

When they arrived to the section of Fairmount, they found multiple cars were damaged with broken windows, officials said.

One neighbor, Aaron Benner, lives around the corner but had his car parked along the block when the break-ins happened Thursday morning. When he returned to his car in the morning to leave for work, he found that his car had been broken into with the passenger side window smashed.

"It's a really inconvenient hassle," Benner said. "People have been really upset about it. People are talking about installing lights and things like that."

Benner told NBC10 that he's been living in the area for three years. He's known about other break-ins happening at least five other times, including his fiance's car which has been broken into twice in just the last six months.

The investigation is ongoing by Central Detectives, according to officials.

No arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.