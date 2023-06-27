Ex-Philly cop facing 233 more charges in sexual abuse case spanning over a decade

Former Philadelphia police officer, Patrick Heron, 52, has been charged with an additional 233 charges in the case where he is being accused of sexually abusing young girls and women, and threatening witnesses.

Since initial charges were filed against Heron, the district attorney’s office has received 19 more transcripts of more crimes he has committed. This time the crimes date back to his time as an officer from 2005 to 2017, Lyandra Retacco, Chief of Special Investigations at the DA’s office shared in a news conference on Tuesday, June 27.

The initial case against Heron involved over a dozen counts related to “unlawful sexual contact with young girls, sexually illegal and inappropriate photography with young girls, retaliation and harassment against victims and witnesses -- both adult and juvenile," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said previously.

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Patrick Heron.

Krasner was not in attendance at the news conference on June 26, 2023.

All the initial allegations against Heron happened after his retirement from the police department in 2019. The new evidence investigators received points to multiple crimes committed while he was still a police officer.

Retacco also mentioned that Heron’s bail has been revoked. His bail was set to $2 million back in September of 2022.

"There are few crimes more corrosive to public safety and community trust in institutions than witness intimidation, harassment, and retaliation," Krasner said in a previous news release. "The allegations against former Officer Patrick Heron are among the most alarming, sensitive, and serious that detectives and prosecutors in my administration have investigated."

Retacco said the new information they were able to gather in the investigation leading to the new charges was thanks to all the people that came forward since they initially asked the media to share Heron’s picture and for people to come forward with information.

The Special Investigations Unit number is still open and they are asking if anyone else has information or is a victim of Heron’s to call their 24-hour hotline at 215-985-3333.

Retacco shared a statement from WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence:

“This case is a very unfortunate reminder that sexual violence happens in all environments, in all communities and in all walks of life. That’s why organizations like WOAR and its partners work tirelessly to make outreach to and educate all of our fellow Philadelphians about sexual violence.”

WOAR services are offered to anyone who needs them, 24/7 free of charge.