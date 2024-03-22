Escaped Pennsylvania inmate Isaiah Tilghman arrested outside Philadelphia gym, U.S. Marshals say

After months on the run, a man who escaped a Western Pennsylvania prison was caught in Philadelphia, according to U.S. Marshals.

Isaiah Tilghman, 33, was apprehended at 11 a.m. Friday on the 3300 block of Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia, over 200 miles away from the prison, the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force said.

Officials said Tilghman was being held on narcotics charges and parole violations when he fled from the Blair County Prison back on Dec. 3.

A few days after his escape, officials said they believed Tilghman had been in the city's Port Richmond with a stolen truck. That same vehicle was found later with a different license plate.

This week officials said they received information that Tilghman was seen in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

According to officials, Friday morning U.S. marshals followed Tilghman from a residence to a Planet Fitness in Port Richmond and arrested him without incident.

@USMS_Philly arrested western Pennsylvania escapee, Isaiah Tilghman, 33, this morning in the 3300 block of Aramingo Ave in Philadelphia. Tilghman escaped from the Blair County Prison on December 3rd, 2023, after being arrested on drug related charges and PA parole violations. pic.twitter.com/cNvW4Gbv4z — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) March 22, 2024

Officials said Tilghman was transported to an undisclosed correctional facility where he awaits to be transported back to Blair County.

“This arrest was a result of Fugitive Task Forces in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, diligently working together, to capture a dangerous escapee," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force Robert Clark said in a press release. "The Marshals Service is unequivocally the best in the business at finding people who do not wish to be found and this arrest reinforces that fact."

Officials said Tilghman has since been charged with escape, flight to avoid apprehension and other charges in relation to the escape.