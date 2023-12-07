Blair County Prison escapee sought in Philly

The U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force have recovered a vehicle in Philadelphia that, officials believe, was stolen by a man who is sought after escaping from a prison in Blair County in Western Pennsylvania on Sunday.

According to police, officials recovered a red Ford F-150 on the 3500 block of Belgrade Street in the city's Port Richmond that the Marshal's office claims was stolen by Isaiah Robert Tilghman, 33, after his escape from Blair County Prison on Dec. 3.

@USMS_Philly investigators believe Blair County escapee Isaiah Tilghman may be in Phila. A stolen tag used by Tilghman was recovered in the 3500 block of Belgrade St. Marshals believe he is still using a red Ford-F150 but is now possibly with ZKA-1062.https://t.co/7xUdKgOAZQ pic.twitter.com/vTFcTbp0Xo — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) December 6, 2023

Tilghman, law enforcement officials said, was incarcerated on narcotics charges and parole violations.

Officials said the truck they found had a different license plate than it had when it was stolen, however, they believe Tilghman switched license plates on this truck sometime around the morning of Dec. 5.

Law enforcement officials are now seeking Tilghman in Philadelphia. According to police, his last known address is located along the 6200 block of Dickens Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

He has been described by police as standing 5-feet-10-inches-tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. Officials said that Tilghman has brown eyes and black hair and multiple tattoos on both arms.

Along with Tilghman, law enforcement officials are now seeking two prison escapees believed to be in Philadelphia, as Gino Hagenkotter, a 34-year-old inmate who escaped from Riverside Correctional Facility on Nov. 30, is still on the run.

“This fugitive task force in now working two simultaneous escape investigations,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark in a statement. “We continue to ask the public for any tips relating to Gino Hagenkotter and Isaiah Tilghman.”

Officials are asking anyone who may have information on either of these escapees to contact the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477) or submit information to the USMS Tips App.