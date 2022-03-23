Philadelphia

Election to Replace Convicted Former Philly Councilman Will Be May 17

The May 17 primary in Pennsylvania will be the date when Philadelphia voters in federally convicted former Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon's district will elect his replacement, officials said Wednesday.

By Brian X. McCrone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Voters will elect a replacement for former Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon on Pennsylvania's primary day, May 17, the city council president said Wednesday.

Henon, who resigned in January after he was convicted in a federal corruption trial last year, represented the city's 6th Council District, which includes the River Ward neighborhoods and some of Lower Northeast Philadelphia.

Council President Darrell Clarke said in a statement that the special election would take place on May 17 as part of Pennsylvania's primary day. Only voters in the 6th District will be able to vote on Henon's replacement.

“As I said in January, I know my responsibilities under the Home Rule Charter, and today we are taking the appropriate steps under the law to issue a writ for a special election to fill this seat in City Council in the May Primary,” Clarke said. “It is vitally important that the people of the Sixth District have full representation in City Council.”

The Democratic and Republican parties in Philadelphia will nominate their candidate to be on the ballot.

Democrats have already chosen state Rep. Mike Driscoll, who represents the 173rd state legislative district in Philadelphia.

Henon resigned Jan. 20 in a letter to Clarke, months after being convicted of federal public corruption-related crimes.

He had been scheduled to be sentenced in February, but that has been delayed until at least April, according to federal court filings.

“I am grateful to the residents of the 6th District for allowing me to serve as Councilman for the past 10 years. I worked hard each and every day to be an outspoken and bold advocate for the hardworking people of the 6th district, but I could not have done it without the support and engagement of community leaders and residents,” Henon said in his resignation letter.

The Democrat first elected in 2011 was convicted last November in a federal trial that also brought down powerful labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty.

