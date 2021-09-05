Elderly Woman's Death Investigated as Suspicious

Philadelphia police were investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Philadelphia home, which had its back door open at the time.

Police received a call asking them to check on the welfare of the woman early Sunday morning. They entered the home on the 4500 block of Marple Street in Holmesburg shortly after 2 a.m. and found the back door open, Officer Tanya Little, a Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman, said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Once inside, they found the woman dead in the second-floor front bedroom, Little said.

Police did not immediately say in what condition they found the woman, but they were investigating her death as suspicious. No arrests were immediately made.