Philadelphia

Elderly Woman's Death Investigated as Suspicious

A stock photo of a Police Line "Do Not Cross" caution tape with a defocused police car with sirens flashing red and blue.

Philadelphia police were investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Philadelphia home, which had its back door open at the time.

Police received a call asking them to check on the welfare of the woman early Sunday morning. They entered the home on the 4500 block of Marple Street in Holmesburg shortly after 2 a.m. and found the back door open, Officer Tanya Little, a Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman, said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Once inside, they found the woman dead in the second-floor front bedroom, Little said.

Police did not immediately say in what condition they found the woman, but they were investigating her death as suspicious. No arrests were immediately made.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us