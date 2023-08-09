Elderly man killed, woman injured in double shooting in Philly

An elderly man was killed while a woman was injured in a double shooting in Philadelphia late Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred along the 2600 block of West Arizona Street at 4:53 p.m. A 74-year-old man was shot multiple times while a 31-year-old woman suffered graze wounds to her ear and leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead at 5:09 p.m. while the woman is in stable condition.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

Entering Wednesday, there were at least 255 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 24% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.