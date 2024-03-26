‘Van Gogh' Birds? New effort raises funds for autism research with auction of Eagles inspired artwork

For any Eagles fan looking for a unique way to show off their team spirit -- or for those who like their culture with a splash of gridiron and pigskin -- the Eagles Autism Foundation has the art exhibition for you.

And, through a fundraising auction, fans can bring a piece of the exhibit home, as well.

The event is the Eagles’ art exhibit, “Green Is the Heart Inspired,” and it will run from Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14 at the award-winning Arch Enemy Arts gallery in Philly’s historic Old City neighborhood.

The exhibit will display the work of 35 emerging and established artists from the Greater Philadelphia region, four of which are on the autism spectrum.

“We know how much this City loves its sports teams, but it is also the rich history, cultural diversity, and inclusiveness that make Philadelphia truly unique. We are excited to celebrate the intersection of Eagles football and Philly’s vibrant art scene with this new exhibit. This will serve as a great opportunity to honor our team’s history, showcase the talented artists in our community, and raise important funds for autism research and care programs,” said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director, Eagles Autism Foundation, in a statement.

The event features 35 original pieces, curated by the artists themselves, and they will all be auctioned with proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Fans and collectors are welcome to bid online on the artwork beginning Monday, March 25 at 9 a.m. through Monday, April 15 at 5 p.m.

There will also be a gala for the exhibit on April 11. For tickets or information, click here.