A driver was unaccounted for after a dump truck crashed into a New Jersey river overnight.

The work vehicle went through a guardrail along Bridgeton Fairton Road and into the Cohansey River in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, New Jersey State Police said, while not giving an exact time when the crash took place.

Two people were in the truck when it crashed, police said.

The passenger made it out and was on top of the partially submerged vehicle when emergency responders showed up, police said. The driver wasn't there.

The passenger was medevacked to the hospital for treatment, police said. That person's condition wasn't revealed.

Crews began to search for the driver.

A body was seen along the water line, police said. However, search teams continued to search for the driver as no identification was made.

Early Friday morning, crews could be seen towing the truck out of the water.

The cause of the wreck remained under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

