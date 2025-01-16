Driver sought after woman hurt in Bustleton Ave. hit-and-run

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify an individual who, officials said, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a woman on Bustleton Avenue and fled the scene of the crash.

Police officials have shared video of the individual sought in this case online.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:44 a.m., on Oct. 8, 2024, when a 47-year-old woman was struck by a Honda Civic while attempting to cross the street in the crosswalk at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Stanwood Street.

After striking the woman, police officials said, the driver got out of the vehicle and pulled the victim out of the roadway.

However, officials said, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene before first responders arrived.

As a result of this crash, police said the woman suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The driver sought in this case has been described by police as being a man between 20 and 30 years of age, who was wearing glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and red, white and blue sneakers at the time of the crash.

Also, according to police, the vehicle that was involved in this incident was a dark gray 2010-2012 Honda Civic that was missing a front right side hubcap and has a rust spot on the lid of the trunk. It had a temporary plate that read: 4691-731, officials said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this crash to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigations Division at 215-685-3180 or 3181.

Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).