Delaware

Driver flees from crash in Delaware; leaves fatally injured passenger behind

Police said the crash happened Saturday morning at Rittenhouse Park, located at 228 W. Chestnut Hill Road

By Cherise Lynch

A close up of light bar on police car at night.
Getty Images

Police in Delaware are searching for the driver who they said fled the scene of a crash that killed a female passenger Saturday morning.

According to Newark Police, around 5:08 a.m., officers responded to Rittenhouse Park, located at 228 W. Chestnut Hill Road for a report of people arguing.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Upon arrival, police said, officers located a Ford F-150 pick-up truck that had struck a tree in the park.

Inside the vehicle, officials found an injured female in the back. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her identity is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Delaware Jul 31

Del. man convicted after kidnapping, raping woman during multi-state crime spree, officials say

Delaware Jul 30

Police issue warning after thieves target people along popular Delaware trail

Police said the driver fled the scene before officers even arrived leaving the female passenger behind.

Preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was exiting the park at a high rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the gravel roadway and struck a tree, police said.

According to police, Rittenhouse Park will remain closed to vehicular traffic until Monday due to the investigation, but the park will remain open to pedestrian traffic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. R. Vernon at 302-366-7100 x. 3452 or rvernon@newark.de.us. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us