Driver flees from crash in Delaware; leaves fatally injured passenger behind

Police in Delaware are searching for the driver who they said fled the scene of a crash that killed a female passenger Saturday morning.

According to Newark Police, around 5:08 a.m., officers responded to Rittenhouse Park, located at 228 W. Chestnut Hill Road for a report of people arguing.

Upon arrival, police said, officers located a Ford F-150 pick-up truck that had struck a tree in the park.

Inside the vehicle, officials found an injured female in the back. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her identity is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.

Police said the driver fled the scene before officers even arrived leaving the female passenger behind.

Preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was exiting the park at a high rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the gravel roadway and struck a tree, police said.

According to police, Rittenhouse Park will remain closed to vehicular traffic until Monday due to the investigation, but the park will remain open to pedestrian traffic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. R. Vernon at 302-366-7100 x. 3452 or rvernon@newark.de.us.