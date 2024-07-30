Delaware

Police issue warning after thieves target people along popular Delaware trail

New Castle County Police are now advising people who use the Jack A. Markell Trail to call 911 immediately if they notice anything suspicious after recent reports of thefts along the path

By Johnny Archer

Police in New Castle County, Delaware, are warning people using a popular recreational trail to be careful after several thefts and attempted thefts occurred along the path.

According to police, the incidents have happened along the Jack A. Markell Trail.

NBC10 spoke with one man who said suspects tried to chase him down while he was riding his bike near Route 13 last month.

"They said, ' Give me that f—ing bike. ' And I said, ' You’re not getting my bike,'" Daivd Munion said. "So I just kept on pedaling. He ran down the trail right behind me, coming all the way down. I could have gone a little further to my backyard, but I didn’t want him to know where I lived."

Munion said he was able to get away and call the police.

"It's made me weary about traveling now because if I see somebody on the trail if they’re walking, I kind of hesitate," Munion added.

New Castle County Police are now advising people using the trail to travel with a partner, keep valuables out of sight, and call 911 immediately if they notice anything suspicious.

