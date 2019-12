Something for everyone you don't want to miss this one!The Drexel Hill Baptist Church is hosting a yard sale on April 30th from 9:00am to 1:00pm.The yard sale will be located in the church court yard with FREE parking in the church parking lot. Drexel Baptist Church is located at 4400 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA. For more information please call 610-259-2356.