Police manhunt in Doylestown, Bucks County, ends

Police in Bucks County warned of road closures and detours Monday afternoon as they searched for someone.

"Please be advised the Central Bucks Regional Police Department is currently involved in a manhunt in the area bounded by North Main Street, Font Hill Drive, East Street, and North Street," the Borough of Doylestown posted on social media. "There is a large police presence and roads in the area may be closed or detoured. Please avoid this area until the situation is resolved."

There are homes and businesses in the search area. Police cars could be seen in a parking lot during the search.

Police didn't immediately reveal the nature of the manhunt, but did say in a Crimewatch post about an hour after the initial post that the area was "safe."

"The area is safe, roads are open," police wrote. "Normal activities may resume."

UPDATE: The Central Bucks Regional Police report that the police operations in the area of North Main Street have ended and there are no ongoing public safety concerns. All roads are open in the affected areas and the situation has returned to normal.https://t.co/BZ410OpvwG — DoylestownBorough (@DoylestownBoro) June 26, 2023