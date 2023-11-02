New Jersey

Double homicide under investigation in Ocean County, NJ

By Emily Rose Grassi

An investigation is underway after two people were killed in Barnegat Township, New Jersey, according to officials.

The incident happened near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Bengal Boulevard, police said.

“The suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public to the public at this time,” Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement released on Thursday.

There is a joint investigation underway by Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

