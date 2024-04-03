A DoorDash driver who shot a 17-year-old employee at a Chick-fil-A in the Lawncrest section on Northeast Philadelphia in June of 2022 has been sentenced to serve the next four to eight years in prison.

On Tuesday, Tyquan Austin, 28, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and weapons charges following an incident that happened on June 13, 2022, at a Chick-fil-A restaurant located along the 800 block of Adams Avenue.

According to police, the incident was sparked during a dispute over a milkshake that happened at about 8:30 p.m. that evening when Austin was at the restaurant to pick up an order -- but only got one milkshake when he expected two.

Officials said that the teenaged victim in the shooting told Austin that only one had been ordered and asked to see the receipt.

However, Austin refused to produce a receipt and the victim went into the establishment to get his team leader, police said.

After some back and forth, the store's manager told the rest of the crew to head back inside and eventually demanded that Austin return the entire order, police said.

Instead, Austin hopped into his vehicle, circled the restaurant and fired a shot into the entrance of the Chick-fil-A before driving away.

That gunshot struck the teen employee in the leg.

In a statement on the incident, DoorDash condemned the "brazen act of violence" and banned Austin from its platform.

"We are fully supporting law enforcement with their investigation and hope justice is served. We’ve reached out to the victim to offer our support, and our thoughts are with him and his family as he recovers," the company said shortly after the incident.