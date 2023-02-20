Diddy, Lauryn Hill and Dave Chappelle Make 2023 Roots Picnic Even Bigger

We just wanna rock! The Roots Picnic presented by Live Nation Urban and The Roots is coming back for another weekend of live music, comedy and podcasting.

The multi-day festival announced the lineup for the 2023 event taking place June 2 through June 4 at The Mann Music Center in Fairmount Park and, for the first time ever, at the Wells Fargo Center.

Which Acts Are Taking Part in The 2023 Roots Picnic?

The festival is slated to kick off in the sports complex with a stand-up comedy performance from Dave Chappelle and live music from the legendary band and organizers The Roots at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2.

Songstress Ms. Lauryn Hill, hip-hop legend Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert wrap up the top of the bill as headliners for the weekend with Hill celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy Award-winning album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill".

Ari Lennox and the City Girls are also on the bill along with Philly's own Eve and rap icon Busta Ryhmes. Organizers also gave room for some oldies with the Isley Brothers and Roy Ayers playing.

Charlemagne the God, DJ Akademiks, Angela Yee and Don't Call Me White Girl are bringing the tea to a live audience as they are included in the lineup of podcasters.

How to Get Tickets?

Fan club presale tickets launch at noon on Feb. 21. The general public sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster through The Roots Picnic site. VIP packages are also available.

Tickets to the Chappelle show at the Wells Fargo Center must be purchased separately and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 22 on the venue's website.