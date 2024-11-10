Dem. State Sen. Jimmy Dillon concedes election

Democratic State Senator for Pa.'s 5th state senatorial district in Northeast Philadelphia, Jimmy Dillon, has conceded the election to his Republican challenger, Joe Picozzi.

On Sunday, in a statement, Dillon said that he was "deeply grateful" to his supporters after he lost the election by a slim margin of less than 1,000 votes.

"I am deeply grateful to everyone who supported our campaign and believed in our vision for Northeast Philly," said Dillon in his concession letter. "Serving this community has been the privilege of a lifetime. While this isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, I am proud of everything we’ve accomplished together.”

According to the state's official election results, Dillon received 49,573 votes in last week's elections, while his Republican opponent, Picozzi, a former chief of staff at the conservative think tank, the Manhattan Institute, was able to garner 50,447 votes.

“To Joe Picozzi, congratulations. I hope you will carry forward the work of making Northeast Philly stronger and safer for all who call it home,” Dillon wrote. “I wish you every success in delivering for our neighbors.”