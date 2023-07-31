Delco woman crowned three-time wood chopping champion

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past weekend, a Delaware County woman took on competitors from all over the country at the Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championships.

And, when the sawdust settled, she took home the top spot, for the third time.

After a hard fought weekend at the wood chopping sport championship, Martha King of Chadds Ford became the first woman to win three U.S. championships.

Martha King at the Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championships over the weekend.

According to a statement from organizers, King took the top spot by marking her personal bests "in the Standing Block Chop and Underhand Chop disciplines with times of 30.99 seconds and 31.97 seconds, respectively."

“I just feel so powerful and on fire when I’m up here,” King said in a statement on her win. “I gave it my all today."

For the men's competition, Jason Lentz of Diana, West Virginia took home the gold.

More information and full results from the weekend competition is available here.