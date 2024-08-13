Delaware

Delaware to accept applications for marijuana businesses licenses

On Monday, Delaware's Office of Marijuana Commissioner will begin accepting applications for licenses for marijuana businesses. The state plans to issue 125 licenses

By Hayden Mitman

Starting Monday, those who hope to sell or cultivate marijuana in Delaware will be able to apply for one of the 125 licenses that the state intends to make available.

According to the state's Office of Marijuana Commissioner, starting Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 through Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, the state will accept applications for licenses.

Officials said that, after that acceptance period, all eligible applications will be placed into a lottery and winning applicants will begin to receive licenses in November.

State officials said the licenses will be broken down into different types of marijuana businesses:

  • 60 licenses will be available for businesses that cultivate marijuana.
  • 30 licenses will be made available for those who plan to manufacture marijuana products.
  • 30 licenses will be made available for marijuana retail stores.
  • 5 licenses will be made available for marijuana testing facilities

For more information and detailed guidance on how to apply, visit OMC.delaware.gov.

