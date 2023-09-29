Man found beaten to death on Del. bike trail, $5K reward for info leading to arrest

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a Delaware man was found dead on a bike trail in Dover, last month.

According to police, on Aug. 30 at approximately 6:28 a.m., troopers responded to the Isaac Branch Greenway trail in the area of South Bay Road and President Drive after receiving a report of a man lying on the ground near the wood line.

When troopers arrived on the scene they found a man, now identified as 63-year-old Mark Garret of Dover, Delaware, dead with blunt force injuries, police said.

Due to the unknown circumstances surrounding Garrett's death, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said.

Detectives are trying to determine Garrett's activities on the day before his death, according to police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call Detective D. Grassi at 302-365-8441 or email daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. You can also send the Delaware State Police a private Facebook message or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.