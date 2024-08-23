Delaware

Delaware police are investigating after a man was shot, killed at apartment complex

By Emily Rose Grassi

New Castle County Police badge seen on sleeve.
NBC10

A man is dead following a shooting in Delaware on Friday morning, according to officials with the New Castle County Police.

Officers were called to the Harbor House Apartments on the 100 block of Harbor Drive just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 for reports of a shooting, police said.

Once the responding officers got to the scene, they found a man in his mid-thirties suffering from a gunshot wound, officials explained.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public at this time, but residents in the area may see an increased police presence throughout the investigation.

The Division’s Major Crimes Squad and Evidence Detection Squad are currently investigating the shooting.

If you have any information, please call Detective Arnold at 302-395-2787 or by email at matthew.arnold@newcastlede.gov.

You can also submit a tip by going to http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

This article tagged under:

DelawareGun violenceNew Castle County
