Delaware detective arrested, faces federal changes for child porn

A detective with Delaware's Smyrna Police Department was arrested and charged on Monday, with, what officials called, "violations of federal child sexual exploitation laws."

According to court documents, Michael Anthony Kealty, 33, of Smyrna, is accused of distributing child pornography using a Snapchat account in August.

After this incident, agents with the U.S. Department of Justice executed a search warrant at his residence on Sept. 22, where law enforcement officials said, they found additional child pornography.

Kealty has been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

In a statement on Kealty's arrest, officials noted that, if he is convicted of distributing child pornography, Kealty faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, with a maximum penalty of 20 years.

And, if Kealty is convicted of possession, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years.