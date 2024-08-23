Pennsylvania

Person rescued from large Delco house fire

A fire damaged a home on the 1800 block of Larkin Road in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, early Friday morning

By David Chang

A person was rescued after a large fire damaged a Delaware County home early Friday morning.

The two-alarm fire started at a home on the 1800 block of Larkin Road in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, around 5 a.m. Footage from SkyForce10 showed smoke rising from the home and widespread damage.

Officials said a person was rescued by firefighters. They have not yet revealed that person’s condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

