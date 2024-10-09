Del. school bus aide, 80, accused of shoving, hitting 4-year-old student

An 80-year-old school bus aide is facing charges after she allegedly struck a 4-year-old student.

Priscilla Schoolfield of Frankford, Delaware, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and charged with third-degree child abuse.

The incident occurred on Sept. 16, 2024, Delaware State Police said. A school bus that was contracted for the Indian River School District Early Learning Center picked up a 4-year-old student at a bus stop near their home. As the child went on the bus, their aide – who police identified as Schoolfield – pushed the student to the back of the vehicle, according to officials. She then shoved the student into a seat and struck them, investigators said.

The Indian River School District notified Delaware State Police of the incident on Sept. 23.

Schoolfield was arraigned and later released on her own recognizance.