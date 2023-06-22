gun violence

Pile of cash left at scene of Philly homicide

The deadly shooting took place along Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pile of money and a cellphone on the ground marked the spot near where a person was gunned down in Southwest Philadelphia overnight.

Police officers responded to Woodland Avenue, near South 67th Street, late Wenesday night.

Police confirmed that at least one person died, but didn't give any further details about the shooting. It wasn't clear if anyone else was shot.

No motive was given for the shooting.

Entering Thursday, at least 201 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia this year, according to police data. That's down about 18% from the same date last year, but still well ahead of the pace of many other recent years on record.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

gun violence

gun violenceSouthwest Philadelphia
