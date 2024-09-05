Man holding baby on stoop shot several times, killed in Kensington on Wednesday, police say

A man is dead after being shot several times in Kensington on Wednesday evening, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The shooting happened on the 3200 block of D Street in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia just before 6:30 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man in his mid-twenties who was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said.

The man was sitting on the steps of a home when he was shot, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10. He was holding his 1-year-old baby when the shooting happened.

The baby suffered some scrapes, but was not hit by any of the bullets, Small explained. Officials believe the baby was dropped during the shooting.

Small said the baby has been reunited with their mother and is doing okay.

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 6:46 p.m., officials explained.

The scene is being held as officials with the Homicide Detectives Division investigate.

There were at least 25 spent shell casings at the scene, Small told NBC10.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where several police officers and officials could be seen in an area that was roped off with yellow caution tape.

No arrests have been made yet and no weapons were recovered.

If you have any information, you can submit a tip by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.