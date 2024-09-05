Philadelphia

Man holding baby on stoop shot several times, killed in Kensington on Wednesday, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police on scene investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Kensington on Wednesday
NBC10 Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot several times in Kensington on Wednesday evening, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The shooting happened on the 3200 block of D Street in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia just before 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man in his mid-twenties who was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The man was sitting on the steps of a home when he was shot, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10. He was holding his 1-year-old baby when the shooting happened.

The baby suffered some scrapes, but was not hit by any of the bullets, Small explained. Officials believe the baby was dropped during the shooting.

Small said the baby has been reunited with their mother and is doing okay.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia Eagles Aug 30

How to watch Eagles vs. Packers Week 1 showdown in Brazil

New Jersey 4 hours ago

Friends remember NJ's Gaudreau brothers as ‘the most genuine people'

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 6:46 p.m., officials explained.

The scene is being held as officials with the Homicide Detectives Division investigate.

There were at least 25 spent shell casings at the scene, Small told NBC10.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where several police officers and officials could be seen in an area that was roped off with yellow caution tape.

No arrests have been made yet and no weapons were recovered.

If you have any information, you can submit a tip by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477). 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violenceKensington
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us