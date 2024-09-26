A woman died at a Northeast Philadelphia intersection as an SUV driver crashed into her motorized scooter, ripping it apart and knocking the woman to the ground.

"This appears to be a tragic fatal auto accident," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Léelo en español aquí.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, Small said.

Police and medics found an unresponsive 48-year-old woman on the ground in the intersection, Small said. Medics attempted to save her life, however she would die a short time later.

The woman was going northbound on Frankford Avenue on a motorized scooter -- "it's kind of like a skateboard with handlebars that you stand on -- when the driver of a Kia SUV going southbound made a left onto Academy Road, Small said.

The 20-year-old SUV driver stayed on scene and was "very shaken up." Small said. The driver didn't appear to be impaired.

Part of the scooter and one of the victim's shoes could be seen wedged under the stopped SUV. The handlebars and a wheel wound up on the ground nearby.

A witness said and surveillance video showed that the scooter rider was with a group of five or six other scooter and dirt bike drivers when she was struck, investigators said. None of the other scooter and dirt bike operators remained on the scene.

The deadly crash remained under investigation and no charges were immediately filed.