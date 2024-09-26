Northeast Philadelphia

Woman thrown from scooter, killed as she's struck by SUV driver

'This appears to be a tragic fatal auto accident,' Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said of the Sept. 25, 2024, crash at Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman died at a Northeast Philadelphia intersection as an SUV driver crashed into her motorized scooter, ripping it apart and knocking the woman to the ground.

"This appears to be a tragic fatal auto accident," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, Small said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police and medics found an unresponsive 48-year-old woman on the ground in the intersection, Small said. Medics attempted to save her life, however she would die a short time later.

The woman was going northbound on Frankford Avenue on a motorized scooter -- "it's kind of like a skateboard with handlebars that you stand on -- when the driver of a Kia SUV going southbound made a left onto Academy Road, Small said.

The 20-year-old SUV driver stayed on scene and was "very shaken up." Small said. The driver didn't appear to be impaired.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Center City Philadelphia 20 hours ago

Philly Mayor unveils details of new Sixers' Center City arena agreement

Montgomery County 17 mins ago

Montco father charged after boy, 2, shoots himself

Part of the scooter and one of the victim's shoes could be seen wedged under the stopped SUV. The handlebars and a wheel wound up on the ground nearby.

A witness said and surveillance video showed that the scooter rider was with a group of five or six other scooter and dirt bike drivers when she was struck, investigators said. None of the other scooter and dirt bike operators remained on the scene.

The deadly crash remained under investigation and no charges were immediately filed.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us