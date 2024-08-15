North Philadelphia

Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run pickup truck driver, police say

A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver along the 4300 block of North Front Street in North Philadelphia early on Aug. 15, 2024, Philadelphia police said

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman got out of a car and was promptly struck by a hit-and-run pickup truck driver in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Police officers and paramedics rushed to North Front Street, near Hunting Park Avenue, just after 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2024, to find a woman in her 20s with injuries to her chest and torso laying on the street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Medics began administering CPR and then rushed the woman to the hospital where the woman died a short time later, Small said.

Witnesses who were with the woman said that she was in a car going southbound on Front Street when the car pulled over and the woman hopped out of the car, Small said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A gray pickup truck then struck the woman, Small said.

"After striking the female the striking vehicle -- described as a gray pickup truck -- did not stop, but fled the scene," Small said.

Investigators hoped to track down some video of the pickup truck in hopes of finding the driver, Small said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 8 hours ago

‘It's not over.' Irizarry's family says they won't stop fighting for justice as they honored his life

Eagles 19 hours ago

Eagles vs. Patriots: How to watch the preseason showdown

It was unclear why the woman who was struck got out of the car, investigators said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us