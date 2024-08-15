A woman got out of a car and was promptly struck by a hit-and-run pickup truck driver in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Police officers and paramedics rushed to North Front Street, near Hunting Park Avenue, just after 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2024, to find a woman in her 20s with injuries to her chest and torso laying on the street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics began administering CPR and then rushed the woman to the hospital where the woman died a short time later, Small said.

Witnesses who were with the woman said that she was in a car going southbound on Front Street when the car pulled over and the woman hopped out of the car, Small said.

A gray pickup truck then struck the woman, Small said.

"After striking the female the striking vehicle -- described as a gray pickup truck -- did not stop, but fled the scene," Small said.

Investigators hoped to track down some video of the pickup truck in hopes of finding the driver, Small said.

It was unclear why the woman who was struck got out of the car, investigators said.